With two new exhibitions opening this week, it’s a great time to explore GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art in the Cultural Arts Center at 200 N. Davie St.

Greenhill strives to support and promote the visual arts of North Carolina. Through a variety of programs, exhibitions and classes, GreenHill encourages visitors to contemplate the meaning of artistic pieces, explore the work of local artists and create their own art.

“Whether you are one or 100,” says Lauren Gordon, director of communications and operations, “GreenHill will take you and your imagination someplace new.”

GreenHill is constantly offering new exhibitions and programs. On Friday, Feb. 1, two new exhibitions will be unveiled.

Evolution: Seagrove Pottery will showcase ceramics created by contemporary potters in Seagrove, North Carolina, a town known as “The Handmade Pottery Capital of the United States.”

Two Artists One Space: Cathy McLaurin and Dane Winkler – concurrent one-person exhibitions – challenges visitors to ask “what is authentic?” as they explore “the ways people define a sense of belonging to a particular place.” McLaurin was born in North Carolina and Winkler is an assistant professor of sculpture at UNCG. According to Edie Carpenter, director of curatorial and artistic programs, this is the first major exhibition of Winkler’s work in Greensboro outside of the university.

For more information, visit www.greenhillnc.orgor call (336) 333-7460.

Visitors can experience live music, dance performances or hands-on art activities on the first Friday of every month including this Friday, Feb. 1. First Friday events are from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Admission is free.