“Dance, dance, dance, the night away…”

So goes the excellent song by Van Halen, but now Greensboro residents can dance the day away instead: On Saturday, July 27, Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is putting on the city’s third annual National Dance Day celebration in LeBauer Park.

At the event, National Dance Day GSO will bring in 13 North Carolina dance groups to the park in what promoters are calling “a truly unique cultural arts experience.”

Those who come out to watch will also be able to join the professional dancers to participate in the different styles of dance that’s meant to be representative of the diversity of the local community – including everything from “Bachata to Ballroom, Streetstyle to Swing, and so much more.”

Maria Gonzalez, longtime Dance Day partner and director of ClubFitness Greensboro, said it should be a great event.

“National Dance Day is about bringing the community together on the same level,” she said. “There is no stage, and no one is above anyone else. Bring your water bottle, wear comfy clothes, and come out ready to move.”

In line with a commitment to be very inclusive a new partnership between Greensboro Downtown Parks, Dance Project, and Strictly Social will bring wearable devices for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The devices sync with the music and produce vibrations that allow the wearer to experience sound by the way it pulses through the body. The devices will be available to check out throughout the event.

Also, sign language interpreters from Communication Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will be on hand to offer added assistance.

That wearable technology will also play a central part in the immersive experience of the dance party led by Strictly Social DJs toward the end of the day’s events.

Interspersed with interactive choreography from JoyeMovement and Dance Project, the free form dance party will conclude the day of dance.

The event is made possible by grants from the Weaver Foundation, Lincoln Financial and ECOLAB. The July 27 day of dance will also feature vendors and food trucks.

The event will be kicked off by DJ Mike Wawa at 3:30 p.m.

For more information on National Dance Day GSO – as well as to learn the choreography for a “Community Dance flashmob” – people are encouraged to visit greensborodowntownparks.org

