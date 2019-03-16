It’s not exactly winning the golden ticket in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,but it is at least something: On Thursday, March 21, one talented Guilford County school student – E. Anderson – will be awarded a $50 gift card from the county and will get recognition from the Board of Commissioners for being the kid out of all the others who came up with the artwork selected to be the cover of Guilford County’s 2019-2020 budget.

The special cover this year (seen above) is just one of many ways that Guilford County is celebrating the centennial anniversary of the Old Guilford County Court House at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro.

The county also used the contest as a way to help school kids learn about the importance of county government. The entry form distributed to the schools stated, “There are three major forms of government in the United States – federal, state and local – and none impacts citizens more directly than local governments. County governments, in particular, exist to enhance the lives of their citizens through essential services such as police and fire protection, public health, social services and schools!”

(Though the form did not mention it, county government is also the one that charges you property taxes, forecloses on your house if you don’t pay and takes your kids away from you if you prove to be a horrible parent.)

The budget cover contest called on all Guilford County public school students in grades 6 -12 to create a cover design for the upcoming Guilford County budget.

The runner-up – E. Quick – is getting a $25 gift card.

The rules required that the cover designs had to be the student’s original work. The designs were judged on “creativity, visual effectiveness and adherence to the theme.”