Spring cleaning is something a lot of people do for their houses – however, City of High Point officials are hoping many in the community will come together on Saturday, April 27 to provide a thorough spring cleaning for the city.

High Point is pushing the effort – which is part of the national Great American Cleanup – in an attempt to significantly beautify the city in a number of ways on the last Saturday of April. City officials want High Point to look particularly good at that time since all eyes will be upon the city on Thursday, May 2, when the new High Point Rockers baseball team opens the brand new downtown stadium. A lot of visitors are expected to come to High Point on that historic night.

The city has held the citywide cleanup event every spring for the past 15 years, so event leaders have learned a thing or two about ways to get citizens out and participating – and one key, of course, is providing free pizza once everyone is done. At these events, some groups also “gamify” the experience by having friendly competitions to see which can collect the most trash.

At this year’s16th annual cleanup event in High Point, volunteers will be provided with the cleaning supplies they need.

The City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful will both be participating in the spring day of city cleaning which, every year, takes a number of steps to beautify Guilford County’s second largest city. For instance, on April 27, there will be a strong focus on litter removal but there will be other tasks as well. For instance, local students will plant flowers at area schools.

Many cities around America will be participating on that same day.

In High Point, the event will start at 9 a.m. that Saturday morning. At that time, registered groups will be reassigned their meeting locations.

According to a press release from the city on the event, “All supplies needed by volunteers – including bags, vests and grabbers – as well as doughnuts and coffee, will be provided at the central meeting location at the First Presbyterian Church located at 918 N. Main St. Groups will clean up at their sites until noon and then will gather back at the meeting location for pizza and to tally the reports of items collected and removed.”

Volunteers can register to participate at www.highpointnc.gov/khpb. Also, updates for the event will be posted on the City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful Facebook pages as well as at the signup website.

High Point’s instantiation of the Great American Cleanup is sponsored by Blue Ridge Companies, Chevalrie Salon and Spa, the High Point Rockers, High Point University, Krispy Kreme, Leggett & Platt, Little Caesars, Pinnacle Financial Partners, ServPro of High Point, Starbucks Coffee and Vomela.