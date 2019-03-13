The GreenHill Center for NC Art in downtown Greensboro has a full agenda this week in what just might pull some people away from the television screens and ACC basketball for a few hours each night.

On Wednesday, March 13 there will be an “Artist’s Talk” with Dane Winkler, who recently moved from upstate New York to North Carolina to teach in UNCG’s School of Art.

The talk will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – so even avid sports fans can work it in between the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament’s day and evening sessions.

During the talk, Winkler will give a slide presentation on his work. According to a statement from GreenHill, those who see a Winkler exhibition often comment on the surprising materials he uses to create his sculptures, which are at times very large. One of his works has been described by a viewer “as a coconut from a giant’s tree” and another – composed of straw and a suspended braided rug – was described as “bird catcher.”

On Thursday, March 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – that is, on the night that both the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tarheels have basketball games – the gallery will feature “Soul Painting,” an “arts and wellness class.

Billy “Two Rivers” is a musician and sound therapist who will act as the “guide through a sound journey.”

The program promises that participants will “settle into the rhythm, feel the beats, and let the paints run wild!”

The experience will offer the “mindful and intuitive process of painting while allowing music to guide your paint across the canvas.” Those who attend are encouraged to “Tune-out the world, and tune into your present self.”

There will be a charge of $15 per person for the event.

There’s more coming to Greensboro for the art lover next month as well: On Thursday, April 11 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Weatherspoon Art Museum, there will be an Art Collecting 101 class.

Materials for that program state, “Supporting living, local artists; participating in ethical consumerism; and filling your home with art that speaks to your soul… what’s not to love?”

At the event, art aficionados Elizabeth Harry from GreenHill, Stacy Bloom Rexrode from Raleigh Arts, and Lauren Sanford from Leland Little Auctions will share tips for fun and affordable art collecting.