Walk To End Alzheimer’s

Dear Editor,

I am excited to serve as the volunteer event chair for the Guilford County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 19. This cause is very personal to me, as I lost my father to this disease two years ago, after a long battle with it, that affected our entire family.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. More than 5.8 million Americans are living with this disease, including 170,000 here in North Carolina, where we have had a 149 percent increase in Alzheimer’s deaths since 2000.

Alzheimer’s may be relentless, but so are we! Please join the fight for Alzheimer’s first survivor. It’s free to sign up and easy to fundraise. All funds raised support the care and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Register for Walk to End Alzheimer’s today at alz.org/walk. I look forward to seeing you there!

Nancy Brown

Things Democrats Have Done

Dear Editor,

How soon people forget or haven’t taken the time to do the research origins of the programs that have come from the federal government and that have insured a better life for all Americans. I’m sure the Republicans in Congress and the White House have logged some accomplishments over time, but I’m hard pressed to remember what those have been.

Here’s a listing of a few of the programs started by Democrats: Social Security, Medicare, child labor laws, minimum wage laws, GI bill for college tuition, Medicaid, the National Park Service, women’s suffrage, soil conservation, crop insurance, highway beautification, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Tennessee Valley Authority, welfare assistance for the needy, integration of the military, the Civil Rights Act, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Affordable Health Care Act.

Anyone want to refuse their Social Security check or health care coverage through Medicare or Medicaid? How about eliminating child labor laws or the right for women to vote or for Afro Americans to have access to restaurants, motels and restrooms? Want to do away with minimum wage laws and perhaps eliminate in age requirements for children to work?

Good government doesn’t happen by accident. Remember that the next time you vote and for your sake and the sake of our country, vote.

Bob Kollar