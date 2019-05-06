Lobby To End Hunger

Dear Editor,

It’s unconscionable for even a single child to go hungry, yet an astounding 12 million children in our country alone live in households that struggle to put food on the table; and world-wide 2.5 million children die of malnutrition each year.

Since we live in a nation that produces enough food to feed all here and have ample remaining to feed many abroad, we have a clear and pressing responsibility to listen to our better angels and provide those who hunger.

All of us need to determine what we can do, with what we have, where we are, and then act to ease this suffering. I offer two suggestions as starters:

Contact your US Senators and Representatives and urge them to increase our nation’s commitment in a global nutrition program. Support Bread for the World, an organization with a laser focus on alleviating hunger.

None of us should rest until all are fed….

Bob Kollar