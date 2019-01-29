Dear Editor,

Innovation is sometimes messy.

The transformation of downtown High Point is an innovative endeavor and one that I’m grateful to help lead. Having raised $63 million in philanthropic investments and attracted $50 million more for the hotel and apartments, we are proud to serve our community through this revitalization project and indebted to all those participating.

The events center and children’s museum we promised are well on their way. They will be built with private, charitable dollars. Something to be proud of. I’m sure the apartments, too, will soon come to be. We’re grateful that Roy Carroll was able, ready, and willing to build a hotel. I will always be appreciative to him for stepping up and stepping out to help High Point become even better. Thank you, Roy.

Of course, I understand the essence of private enterprise and acknowledge the realities of cost and profit. Roy Carroll has a history of success and a national portfolio of properties and enterprises he’s diligently developed privately. High Point’s master developer, whose work began long after Roy and I discussed the hotel, wanted to be a partner. They’re both business people with strategic objectives. And they both have valid business perspectives.

I’m devoted to my home city of High Point and I’m a long-standing champion of regionalism too. I’m proud of the Carolina Core, the Piedmont Triad Partnership, High Point 365, and all our city is doing to create energy and economic impact. Opportunities to collaborate with friends like Roy Carroll, Chris Dunbar and David Couch are a blessing. These leaders and others in our region are paving a better future for generations to come. God bless them.

But like I said, innovation is sometimes messy. It doesn’t always work out the way we planned. Our focus should always be on building bridges of understanding with each other as we work to help our neighbors, our community, and our country. With faithful courage, let’s all keep innovating to improve our region and enhance the relationships among us all. The future is bright indeed.

Nido R. Qubein

President of High Point University