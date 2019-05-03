The rumors about Trader Joe’s coming to Greensboro were confirmed by Trader Joe’s National Director of Public Relations Kenya Friend-Daniel according an article in the Triad Business Journal (TBJ).

Friend-Daniel told the TBJ that Trader Joe’s was not ready to make an announcement but it was their intent to open a store at the Brassfield Shopping Center on the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road.

Trader Joe’s will be moving into a location in the middle of shopping center that was formerly the home of SRI Shoe warehouse according to the TBJ.

Trader Joe’s had originally planned to open a store at the corner of Hobbs Road and Friendly Avenue but neighborhood opposition to retail development at that location soured them on the deal. In 2014, in the midst of that heated rezoning dispute Trader Joe’s announced it would not be coming to Greensboro. Since then Trader Joe’s fans in Greensboro have been driving to Winston-Salem or Chapel Hill to get their Trader Joe’s fix.

A huge advantage to the Brassfield location is that it doesn’t have to be rezoned. The location which according to one commercial realtor was already good for retail development, was made hotter with the outer loop opening just to the north.

The lot at the corner of Hobbs and Friendly, was eventually rezoned but has still not been developed and was purchased in January by Roy Carroll the owner of the Carroll Companies which owns the Rhino Times. Carroll has not announced his plans for that location.