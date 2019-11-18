An item on the City Council agenda for the Tuesday, Nov. 19 meeting, setting the meeting calendar for 2020, has the potential to become one of the more controversial items of the evening.

In January 2018, the Greensboro City Council stopped having two business meetings a month, which both began with what was supposed to be speakers from the floor for a maximum of 30 minutes, to having the first meeting of the month be a town hall type meeting where no business items were heard and the entire meeting was devoted to speakers from the floor. The second meeting of the month was the only meeting when the City Council took action.

The idea was that starting each meeting with speakers from the floor often got the meetings off to a raucous start and set a bad tone for the entire meeting.

One of the problems was that speakers were often not limited to 30 minutes and councilmembers would get into a back and forth with speakers. Also, on May 2, 2017, the meeting got so out of control that the City Council left the dais and wouldn’t come back until the room was cleared. Since the City Council is required by state law to hold its meetings in public, holding a meeting while 30 or so police officers prevent anyone from entering the Council Chamber certainly appears to be in direct violation of that law.

But a number of councilmembers don’t like the one business meeting a month format. It means if an agenda item is continued, it has to be continued for a minimum of a month, which causes some issues to drag on much longer than necessary. One meeting a month is certainly not business friendly, because forcing a business to put everything on hold for a month can be expensive.

It has also resulted in the one business meeting a month often having an of as many as 72 items. Toward the end of those meetings, agenda items that normally would be discussed often are not.

In July, without a word of public discussion, the City Council started holding the town hall meetings offsite. One was held in each of the five City Council districts with limited success. Some were well attended and some had very light attendance.

It is an issue that the City Council needs to discuss and it is likely will discuss at the Tuesday, Nov. 19 meeting.