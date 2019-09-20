ARCHDALE, NC, September 10, 2019— Kersey Valley Attractions has used a new GPS planting system to

produce this year’s Maize Adventure cornfield maze starting on July 8. The company has partnered with Maze

Play to create more specialized, intricate designs and a better interactive experience for maze visitors.

“The GPS planter will allow us to create more custom, picture-perfect designs than we were able to make with

just an old-school tractor,” said Kersey Valley Attractions owner Tony Wohlgemuth. “Guests making their way

through the maze will find more surprise twists and turns. And we hope that will up the level of fun they’re

getting when they spend a day with us.”

For the past 17 years, Kersey Valley has planted their entire cornfield, then used a GPS-enabled tractor to cut

the paths out of grown corn. Instead of being limited by a tractor’s turning radius, this year Maize Adventure

will use a GPS planter programmed with the designated maze design. Now, corn will be planted in rows and

when the planter reaches a selected pathway, it will omit a seed then continue planting.

The GPS planter will also allow Kersey Valley Attractions to be more eco-friendly by eliminating the need for a

tractor to plow paths from the corn. Plus, corn maze staff members will have more time to learn the maze each

year. Instead of quickly learning the paths once the corn is plowed, they can learn the maze as it grows.

“We always try to stay on the forefront of technology and innovation when it comes to our attractions,” said

Wohlgemuth. “Adding technology wherever possible makes our job easier. It allows our staff to focus more on

the fun stuff and heightens our guests’ experiences.”

This year’s design includes many North Carolina-related designs, including a lighthouse, the letters ‘NC’, and

an outline of the state. Maize Adventure cornfield maze opens September 21.

Kersey Valley Attractions is a one-stop, year-round adventure park located in Archdale/High Point, NC. Kersey

Valley Attractions hosts facilities for 1.5-mile aerial zipline tours, kiddie zip line, state-of-the-art laser tag, high-

tech escape rooms, indoor and outdoor axe throwing with digital scoring, three levels of high-ropes courses with

a 34-foot rock wall as well as seasonal attractions, such as the Maize Adventure corn maze and Kersey Valley

Express train ride, Spookywoods Haunted Attraction and Kersey Valley Sudden Death Express Haunted Train

Ride, a pumpkin patch, gem mining, Gotcha Covered t-shirt shop, concessions, and more. Kersey Valley also

hosts school groups and educational events on gems and fossils and at the Bee Education Center plus special

events and corporate gatherings at their large outdoor shelter.

Established in 1985 as a haunted attraction on a 60-acre farm, Kersey Valley Attractions has expanded into

year-round adventures with seasonal and special events, employing more than 300 staff members, creators,

character actors, and visitor hosts.

If you’d like more information about this topic, or if you’d like to schedule an interview with Tony Wohlgemuth

please call 336-669-0704 or email tony@kerseyvalley.com.