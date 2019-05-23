An inmate at the Guilford County jail in High Point is dead by hanging in an apparent suicide. Joseph William Martin was pronounced dead at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at Moses Cone Hospital after being discovered hanging in his cell this weekend.

In a response to an inquiry from the Rhino Times, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department stated that Martin was housed in the general inmate population in a cell by himself and he was found hanging in his cell at approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

The response from the Sheriff’s Department reads, “Detention Staff performed all security rounds in accordance with State standards during this time frame. Upon finding Mr. Martin, Detention and Medical staff rendered immediate first aid. EMS was summoned to the Jail and he was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where he remained under hospital care until he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.”

Martin was arrested by the High Point Police Department on Thursday, May 16 and taken to the county jail in High Point just before 3. a.m. on Friday, May 17. At that time, a magistrate set Martin’s bond at $75,000, secured.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Martin was screened by both the detention and medical staff at the jail and he showed no signs of any suicidal intent.

Martin’s family has been notified and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is in the process of conducting an investigation and will file a report with state authorities as required by law.