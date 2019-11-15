Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors is pleased to announce the Outstanding Performance Award Winners for October. These agents took real estate sales to the next level. Their dedication and hard work have led to achieving outstanding performance. Award winners for October are: MooMoo Councill, Madalyn Kunow, Soraya Pike, Monica Underwood, and Doug Joldersma from the High Point office. The Greensboro office winners are: Stacy Parent, Carole Roberts, Stephanie Long, Rhonda Turbyfill, and Judy Hutcherson.

Since 1997 Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors has been the premier provider of real estate services in Triad area markets with over 200 sales associates in 5 branches. CBTR provides complete real estate services, including residential and new home sales, commercial sales and leasing, relocation services, and career development.