Saturday, Dec. 7, will be the day in High Point for everyone to get fully into the holiday spirit.

The High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St. will host an event with the hip name of “Holiday Stroll @ the Library” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The stroll will include festivities inside and outside the library, and all that fun will be followed by a tree-lighting ceremony from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

During the stroll, there will be live musical performances, craft vendors, fresh produce sellers and holiday refreshments.

Mark Taylor, a librarian who has helped orchestrate the event for years, said this will be the sixth year the stroll has been held at the library and he hopes everyone will attend.

“It’s free and we want the whole family to come out,” he said.

Pets are also welcome outside – in fact, this year the library is also encouraging those pets be dressed in holiday attire. (For most people this will mean putting some antlers on their dog.)

There will also be a prime photo op for those who show up. They can get their picture taken with Mrs. Claus – or, to be honest, a woman merely dressed up as Mrs. Claus (but don’t tell the kids).

At tree lighting ceremony that evening, there will be hot apple cider and cookies and music from a handbell choir and from members of the High Point Central High School Chorus.