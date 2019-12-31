The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Saturday, Dec. 28 was the last one for a while at 501 Yanceyville St. where it has been for over 60 years.

Jan. 4, 2020, the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will have moved down the street about a mile to its temporary home at Revolution Mill. The plan is for the farmers market to be at Revolution Mill every Saturday in January and then move back to a refurbished market at 501 Yanceyville St.

The Farmers Market brochure refers to it as “interior maintenance,” but part of that interior maintenance is to strip the ceiling of 70 or 80 years of paint to reveal the wood beams and lathing. The steel supports will be painted to highlight the wood. It’s a barrel vaulted ceiling so that’s a lot of paint to remove and wood to refinish. Some regular customers questioned whether such an ambitious project could be completed in only one month.

To get to the temporary location at Revolution Mill people should take the entrance at the traffic light at Textile Drive into Revolution Mill where there is plenty of parking and a short walk to the market.

One of the reasons the Farmers Market is moving to temporary quarters in January is that it is a slow time of year for locally grown vegetables, but 50 or more vendors are expected to make the move and each week will be selling products including winter vegetables, dairy products, eggs, meats, seafood, flowers, baked goods, artisan food products, honey, coffee and tea.

At Revolution Mill there will also be live music every week and special customer giveaways.