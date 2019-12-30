On Monday, Dec. 30, Guilford County let it officially be known that it still has a county-owned downtown Greensboro building up for sale – if you have the money and the desire.

The county sent out a legally required notice to request an upset bid from any buyers of the property at 232 N. Edgeworth Street and it provided details of the submission process.

For potential building buyers, the main point of contact is Guilford County Real Estate Project Manager Rick Mosher, who can be reached at (336) 641-3778 and at rmosher@guilfordcountync.gov.

After the county put the building on the market the first time, it received a bid from Samet Corp., however, earlier this month that bid got beat out by an upset bid from Williams Development Group of Winston-Salem – and now that new bid is being tested for contenders.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners received the upset bid of $1,925,000 – well over Samet’s previous offer to purchase the building and the .71 acre of land it sits on.

This property is now being offered for sale – once again – under the “negotiated offer, advertisement, and upset bid procedures” prescribed in North Carolina General Statutes. Unlike when an individual is selling property, the county is guided by a strict set of guidelines in order to protect taxpayers, who are the ultimate owners of all county property.

The new notice states that Guilford County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

If you have a hankering to own this building and a good deal of money, the county is instructing you to submit a written sealed bid to the Guilford County Clerk to the Board at 301 W. Market Street, Greensboro, 27401, by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 10. At that time, the received bids will be opened, and the highest qualifying bid will become the new offer. If there’s more than one bid that equals the highest amount, the first bid received will become the new offer.

Also, if a qualifying upset bid is received, the new offer will be advertised and the process will continue again until a 10-day period has passed without a qualifying upset bid.

Any new upset bids must be at least $2,021,300 and must be accompanied by a deposit equal to 5 percent of the bid being made. And don’t try to use your Visa card. Deposits must be in the form of cashier’s check or money order. Also, there are other conditions explained in detail at www.guilfordcountync.gov.