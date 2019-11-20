Whenever people talk about the 2020 election these days, they’re almost always talking about the presidential election; however, a new announcement in High Point suddenly has a lot of people talking about the District 6 Guilford County Board of Commissioners race.

High Point University faculty member Joe Blosser, a Democrat, has announced that he is running for the seat now held by Republican Guilford County Commissioner Hank Henning.

Henning has filled that seat since 2012, and, since that time, the Board of Commissioners has held a one-vote Republican majority. If Blosser is able to win the seat in 2020, that one-man change could completely alter the nature of the board. For instance, under the Republican-majority board, Guilford County hasn’t had any property tax increases. However, in the decade before 2012, when the Democrats controlled the board, property taxes would often go up two or three cents a year.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Blosser posted on his Facebook page, “I’m excited to announce that I’m in for the District 6 County Commission seat on the Nov. 2020 ballot.” He added that his priorities will be “to promote more economic development with public/private partnerships, get our children and teachers the 21st century school buildings they deserve, and improve collaboration with all our government entities.”

At High Point University, Blosser is an associate professor of Religion and Philosophy. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and a Master of Divinity degree from Vanderbilt University. Blosser received his undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University.