The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has announced that the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) will reopen on a limited basis on June 1.

There is no word yet on when the arena at the Greensboro Coliseum will open or how that will work when it does. It appears that like the rest of the country the Coliseum Complex with its numerous venues will reopen in piecemeal fashion and this is the first piece.

June 1 the GAC will open to limited lap swimming for adults. This is for members only and those wishing to swim must register and reserve lanes online in advance.

It will also be open for select adult water fitness and rehab programs and once again participants must register online in advance.

Contracted swim club team practices will also resume.

The notice states, “Entry to the GAC for lap swimming and all water fitness classes will be restricted to individuals who have registered in advance online at GreensboroAquaticCenter.com. No ‘drop-in’ signups or admissions will be permitted. Total occupancy will be limited and start times of activities will be staggered to limit the number of individuals in the facility at one time. Size of fitness and rehab classes will be limited to no more than 10 people.”

Those using the GAC facilities will have to practice social distancing and a full list of all those policies and guidelines can be found at GreensboroAquaticCenter.com.

As the government guidelines relax the operations at the GAC will expand.

There was more good news from the GAC recently, though it wasn’t about swimming. The NCAA announced it was donating 300 cases of PowerAde and Dasani bottle water to Guilford County Schools. The products were originally for the 2020 Division III NCAA Swimming and Diving National Championships, which were canceled due to COVID-19.

The NCAA asked that the PowerAde and Dasani water not be returned, but donated to help support the local community.