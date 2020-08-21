Reviewing The Democratic Platform

Dear Editor,

I’ve been reviewing the (National Socialist) Democrat Party platform (using large dosages of Dramamine) and want to share some of the results. Because of the 400-word limit I’ll break this up.

Let’s start with gun control.

“We will close the “Charleston loophole” and prevent individuals who have been convicted of hate crimes from possessing firearms. Democrats will ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines. We will incentivize states to enact licensing requirements for owning firearms and ‘red flag’ laws that allow courts to temporarily remove guns from the possession of those who are a danger to themselves or others. We will pass legislation requiring that guns be safely stored in homes. And Democrats believe that gun companies should be held responsible for their products, just like any other business, and will prioritize repealing the law that shields gun manufacturers from civil liability.”

Where to start? How about “red flag” laws? First, it’s a violation of basic constitutional rights and the very basis our system of jurisprudence that says you are entitled to due process and assumed innocent until proven guilty. Red flag laws allow anyone to make up a reason and allow your firearms to be confiscated without due process. Who sets the standards? What action will be taken against the person filing when it’s shown the complaint was bogus? What is the process and how long will it take to get your firearms back? Who is going to pay the legal bills for the defense?

Gun storage laws already exist on the state and local level. This is more government overreach.

As for holding manufacturers responsible, meaning when I’m involved in a traffic accident I can sue the car manufacturer? Talk about a slippery slope.

Please define what an “assault weapon” is. Any weapon used against another person, a hammer, a knife, a pencil, can be considered an “assault weapon”.

Next, “We will reject the Trump administration’s use of broad religious exemptions to allow businesses, medical providers, social service agencies and others to discriminate.”

In other words, we need to get rid of that pesky First Amendment of the Constitution. It’s a deterrence to we, the federal government, which keeps ‘rats from becoming what the (National Socialist) Democrats constantly accuse President Trump of trying to do.

BTW MW, my source is the (National Socialist) Democrat Platform document.

Alan Marshall