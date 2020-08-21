Reviewing The Democratic Platform
Dear Editor,
I’ve been reviewing the (National Socialist) Democrat Party platform (using large dosages of Dramamine) and want to share some of the results. Because of the 400-word limit I’ll break this up.
Let’s start with gun control.
“We will close the “Charleston loophole” and prevent individuals who have been convicted of hate crimes from possessing firearms. Democrats will ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines. We will incentivize states to enact licensing requirements for owning firearms and ‘red flag’ laws that allow courts to temporarily remove guns from the possession of those who are a danger to themselves or others. We will pass legislation requiring that guns be safely stored in homes. And Democrats believe that gun companies should be held responsible for their products, just like any other business, and will prioritize repealing the law that shields gun manufacturers from civil liability.”
Where to start? How about “red flag” laws? First, it’s a violation of basic constitutional rights and the very basis our system of jurisprudence that says you are entitled to due process and assumed innocent until proven guilty. Red flag laws allow anyone to make up a reason and allow your firearms to be confiscated without due process. Who sets the standards? What action will be taken against the person filing when it’s shown the complaint was bogus? What is the process and how long will it take to get your firearms back? Who is going to pay the legal bills for the defense?
Gun storage laws already exist on the state and local level. This is more government overreach.
As for holding manufacturers responsible, meaning when I’m involved in a traffic accident I can sue the car manufacturer? Talk about a slippery slope.
Please define what an “assault weapon” is. Any weapon used against another person, a hammer, a knife, a pencil, can be considered an “assault weapon”.
Next, “We will reject the Trump administration’s use of broad religious exemptions to allow businesses, medical providers, social service agencies and others to discriminate.”
In other words, we need to get rid of that pesky First Amendment of the Constitution. It’s a deterrence to we, the federal government, which keeps ‘rats from becoming what the (National Socialist) Democrats constantly accuse President Trump of trying to do.
BTW MW, my source is the (National Socialist) Democrat Platform document.
Alan Marshall
Damn straight
Tell the Truth from on High Mr. Marshall, you are always spot on, but with the Socialist-Communist-Marxist Democrats (particularly on the Greensboro City Council) unless we REAL Americans vote en masse and correctly in November, this garbage of Communism-Socialism-Marxism will just continue to grow . They must and will be stopped !!
Amen ,,, vote all of them off. There isn’t a sound voice in any of them, prove me wrong .
Thank you Alan. We see today that the new DamnoRats are against every thin America stands for. If we leave it to them our Country will be no more.
As I asked previously, please do not call me out directly, Alan. If you want to have a chat feel free to use your skills to actually talk to me and not through a public, anonymous, echo chamber forum. I’m tired of feeling like we are waging a war against each other and the hateful name calling and disrespect for others these forums propagate.
In response to your post – maybe it was the Dramamine. You have a script for that? I’m sure it’s in your gun safe.
Respectfully.
With all the millions of dollars Big Corporations are giving to BLM.Why can’t cities states and people that have been mistreated and /or killed by this group Sue them .They have untold millions of dollars in the bank ,that stupid Corporations have given to them.Why the big guys aren’t giving to neighborhoods that need it rather than these thugs and riortors.