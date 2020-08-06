Sunday, August 2, Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Councilmember Sharon Hightower participated in a discussion with A.J. Morgan, who was an organizer of the protests in Greensboro on May 30 and May 31 that ended in vandalism, fires and looting as well as protests at Friendly Shopping Center, Battleground Avenue and Wendover Avenue in June.
The discussion was hosted by Zithobile Nxumalo, also known as Dr. Z, and held by Onyx Urban Radio.
Morgan, who is credited with organizing the protests on May 30 and May 31, has said that he left before those protests became violent.
Vaughan talked about how frustrated she was with the response of the white people in Greensboro to those protests and riots and the fact that they were “inconvenienced.”
Vaughan prefaced her remarks by saying that when she said we, she meant “white people.”
Vaughan said, “I’ve been frustrated by the response to the protests and the riots that happened after George Floyd and I think when people think of the sit-ins we have a tendency to romanticize it. That it was only for one day and four good looking African-American guys that sat at the lunch counter and it like happened in a day and the people downtown weren’t inconvenienced.”
She said, “It was a big deal and it was a big inconvenience.”
She added, “We had people complaining about being stuck in traffic and being inconvenienced for a little while and they are missing the bigger picture.”
Vaughan said she read a post that, “”Our jewel of Friendly Center was shut down” and that was just the epitome of white privilege. It was like missing the whole message.”
Vaughan said that she thought white people were afraid they were going to have to give something up and afraid of having to pay higher taxes. She said, “Ultimately it is a pocketbook issue that they are going to have to give some money up.”
The video can be viewed here:
No, Nancy, it was an issue of the destruction of people’s property and disruption of business by rioters, the lack of care or concern by government officials to whom we are forced to pay taxes and then didn’t do the duty of protecting the property and the citizens of the City, watching City officials grovel to the rioters who were disrespecting police trying to protect property being destroyed (including the Civil Rights Museum where those “four good looking African-American guys” sat years ago peacefully demonstrating for their cause), listening to the ongoing drivel from City and County officials like you saying that “we white people” are racist and privileged, thereby owing everyone else something to atone for those sins. You, Nancy, should remember that you are white and saying all this will not protect you when they have control because they are racist and hate you only because of the color of your skin.
We weren’t merely “inconvenienced”, we were appalled that the behavior being exhibited was allowed, excused, encouraged by people who are paid with tax money to run our government and enforce our laws. These were not protesters, these were rioters who destroyed buildings, disrupted traffic on streets and highways, disrupted business operations all of which is unlawful and you are tasked with protecting. Play politics by saying these things to appease specific groups if you want, but it doesn’t make it right.
You are wrong, Nancy. There were people of all races who are unhappy with what has happened. We “white people” are frustrated by you, the City Council, the County Commissioners, and how you are handling the politics of these riots and protests.
VERY accurate and well said.
Well said, perhaps someone will read this to Queen Nancy and her court
Excellent! I couldn’t have said it better!
I could not agree with you more. She is one of the worst mayor’s this city has had and that’s saying a lot. Lawlessness is not acceptable behavior for any color and I am sorry that I was in the area when we got inconvenienced because this man would have spoken back. Just saying .
Why do you think so many people are moving out of Greensboro? Idiot Mayor and City Council. What happens when they lose the tax base?
Let’s hope Nancy Vaughn is history in next election, one of the worst mayors in Country
Amen! It’s racist for HER to think that only White people have issues with rioting, blocking traffic, and harassing innocent people. I’m assuming she didn’t watch the videos of the protests. I’m sick of the pandering and it’s time for a new mayor.
Aren’t riots romantic? Gee, how sweet of Nancy.
YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING!!!!!!!
THIS HAS GOT TO BE THE ULTIMATE IN PANDERING!!!!
One more example of why I’m glad I moved out of the Peoples Republic of Greensboro. What’s even more amazing is she undoubtedly sat there and spouted that steaming pile of horse hockey pucks with a straight face.
Serf and peons of the PRG, rise up.
In regard to Vaughan’s response, I am reminded of the old (and true) statement: “If not for nonsense, some people would have no sense at all.”
Alternate realities abound among our city “leadership”, but we’ve known that for quite some time, haven’t we?
Tha-row up! Defend & recall the City Council. November may be the best chance. I don’t see Mr. Morgan in the photograph, Por que, Sharon?
Perhaps Mayor Vaughn should declare a “Summer of Love” for Greensboro – better yet, why doesn’t she move to Seattle? She ultimately was the one that allowed the violence to escalate Downtown but instructing the Police Force to stand down.
None of the protest led by AJ eneded with vandalism, rioting or fires. No ones has ever been arrested at any of his protest get your facts straight. You sound like another racist bigot, I’m a white male I see now why our city of Greensboro is like this it’s people like you who stir controversy around the wrong issues.
I’ll tell you why people were frustrated, Nancy, you liberal idiot. It was because of the knee jerk reaction, which lead to these riots, before all the facts were in. Now that the body cam video has been made available on the internet, everyone is frustrated because the media lied to them, instigating the riots, while people like you, along with the rest of the city council, still can’t bend over backwards far enough to appease the violent “protesters”.
When people act like out of control maniacs, I don’t care what color their skin is, it’s wrong. It’s wrong to break the law.
You want to make this about money, Nancy?? Then I promise you, for the rest of my life, I will not spend another penny of my money in your beloved city. Everyone else in Greensboro that pays taxes would be smart to leave, and let the unrestrained violent masses have it.
You want people visiting shops, bars and restaurants in downtown Greensboro? Then you need to stand up to the rioters. Protesting is one thing, and is protected by the Constitution. Destruction of property is not. People will not go somewhere where they’re scared of being assaulted.
The people that voted you in, Nancy, are getting just what they deserve!
And what did she mean by, “Ultimately it is a pocketbook issue that they are going to have to give some money up.”?
Is that all people? Taxpayers only? Property owners only? And, for what reason?
Will anyone ask her these questions?
(notice the lack of masks in the photo, by the way)
How in the world would Ms Vaughan expect people of any color to react? Those businesses were owned by a variety of skin-toned people. Would she want everybody to simply sit back, watch the rioting and destruction occur, and agree with the method that those who participated were using to express their “peaceful” protests. Yes, people were inconvenienced. And yes, they were hurt financially. But you can sit in your tower and be judgemental, when it did not inconvenience you or hurt you financially. Your statement is not one that a person elected to represent all of the people would make. It is a statement that comes totally out of the far left side of liberalism. Lots of people will be glad to see your rein end. And you used to be a great leader.
Nancy, I am going to tell you…that for ALL OF YOUR BOWING DOWN, AND KISSING FEET…You are ridiculous, and I hope WILL NOT BE IN OFFICE FOR LONG!!! I will say, I have no problem with “PEACEFUL PROTESTING”, but when BUILDINGS are burned and citizens are harassed, at the Wendover exit, that goes into Friendly Shopping Center, (if they had jumped on my truck, it would not have gone well for them), I will protect myself, my family and yes POLICE Officers. And as for you allowing BLM being painted on streets, is another way of pandering! You must remember, that you are the Mayor of Greensboro, and like it or not, we have ALL COLORS, including WHITES, that live here, and you are supposed to represent ALL OF US!!!
You can see what most of Greensboro’s problems are. We need to clean house and vote in with a little bit of a brain. Yes some of our problems a is money and the fact that you take from us and just give it away. And if you think that this crap is so romantic ask the people up and down the streets that have to pay to have their places repaired after their romantic.
I live in High Point, but I can not believe how any person thinks it I is ok to vandalize businesses and cause those ownersTo lose income. We could all do better with our treatment of all races. We are sending the wrong messsage by standing by and watching all the destruction Going on in America. Have folks lost their minds!!! God help us please.
Nancy, were you on the “SHINE”at that meeting!!!!!!
I feel sorry for you folks in Greensboro.
A “Woken” Mayor, and a city council where most of them have their heads up their poterior.
We are all born ignorant, but one has to work hard to remain stupid.
Exactly why people are moving to Raleigh Durham not Greensboro.
Hopefully Nancy days are numbered till Election Day Idiot Mayor
Nancy, how rude and discriminatory of you to imply the recent rioters who stole, looted, set fires, frightened people, and destroyed livelihoods were not good-looking.
But I guess I’ll be rude right there with you, as I ALSO don’t they were good-looking.
I’ll tell you how they looked to me…they were/are the faces of evil, not caring who they harmed; or whose businesses they destroyed; or who they physically harmed; or whom they kept from getting to their jobs or picking up a child or an aging parent; or whom they prohibited going to the hospital for an emergency or to have a baby; or whom they frightened.
And what about the hourly worker who was sent home because of the rioters and protesters, losing wages that put food on the table? Were those all inconvenienced white privilege people? And Friendly Center caters only to “white privilege”? When is the last time you were there?
It is an insult to the black community to assume that they all approved of the horrendous things that happened in our city.
To quote Mark Robinson, “I am the majority.” What majority is that? It’s not the black majority or the white majority, as people like you say to promote your divisive rhetoric. It is the majority that follows rules, that believes in law and order, that believes in the Golden Rule, that respects my neighbor who acts in a respectful manner, that attends church when permitted. It is the people of this city whose safety and well-being you have abandoned. ALL of us.
Actually, I don’t know if you’re running in the 2021 mayoral race. But if you do, here’s one vote you can surely count on not receiving. Too bad we can’t vote you out tomorrow.
Nancy,
Can not wait for the next election so we can throw our idiot mayor out of office! What have you ever done except let certain other members of the city council run roughshod over you. You can’t even run a meeting!
There or not, A. J. Morgan is responsible for the riots he organized, along with all the other rioters. Where is the Prosecutor?
This is the height of stupidity!
When arson, looting and destruction are approved the city is about finished. I do not live in Greensboro (Thank God) but I do have to come for business purposes occasionally. Believe me I will “get-out-of-town” just as soon as I can. Race relations which have been making steady progress for more than 50 years have been kicked back for almost all of that time. The fault lies squarely with the rioters who confirm a stereotype that had been almost totally erased and worse, with a mayor who sees destruction of property and threat to lives as acceptable.
Greensboro, both black and white will pay the price for Ms. Vaughn’s incendiary statements. The only ones holding more responsibility are the voters who make such tragic decisions as her election.
What world does this woman live in?!!
Nancy, you need to go back to Jersey. You have the nasty gang violence mentality. White people did not ruin our downtown that Zach Mathenay has worked so hard to build into something for Greensboro to be proud of. You and your liberal cronies destroyed years of work in one night. We are ashamed to say that you are our Mayor. Please move ASAP
I hate to pile on but this Mayor is an idiot. I will never bow down to a mob of people. Why she did is pure pandering
AJ Morgan is responsible – he instigates and agitates then dissipates so he can’t be blamed. Well here I am saying old AJ was the one in my face at Friendly Center. I guess I could have pulled a Yvonne Johnson and blasted him with my Lysol! Nancy is an idiot and a butt-kisser of the lowest form.
How many signatures does it take to recall Nancy? She is a disgrace. As Einstein stated years ago, intelligence has its limits, but stupidity is limitless. I think Nancy received most of it.
I am quite sure that if Ms Vaughn’s home looked like Elm Street did after the peaceful riots, that she would understand what inconvenience really means, much like the mayor of Seattle did when the peaceful protestors ended up at her house. Summer of Love ended 48 hours later.
You can “color” downtown Greensboro gone. You can “color “ new industries coming to Greensboro gone. Hopefully you can “color” Mayor Vaughn and City Council Members gone at the next election. It is a “disgrace “ what has happened to Greensboro. We have become a “Little Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle”. God help us!
Nice face masks – that’s the leadership I expect from Vaughn and Hightower. Thanks for not letting us all down by your example.