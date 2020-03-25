Greensboro, Guilford County and High Point jointly issued a stay-at-home proclamation on Wednesday, March 24 that will go into effect on Friday, March, 27 at 5 p.m. and remain in effect through Thursday, April 16.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Jeff Phillips and High Point Mayor Jay Wagoner held a joint press conference at the Old Guilford County Court House in Greensboro on Wednesday, March 24 to introduce and explain the stay-in-place order.

The order requires all Guilford County residents to stay in their homes unless they are performing an essential function, which sounds worse than it is because the list of essential businesses, services and activities is long.

The order will close some businesses that are not considered essential, such as retail stores that are not providing an essential service. Just a few of those that are deemed essential are retail outlets that sell food, office supplies or office equipment, hardware, pet food or pet supplies, gas and drugs, both prescription and over the counter.

The “City of Greensboro Stay-at-Home Order: Frequently Asked Questions” document lists travel considered essential as:

Shopping for necessary supplies and services

Providing necessary care for others

Traveling to work for essential business and operations

Outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, running, cycling, using greenways

Not on that list but also considered essential is going to a restaurant to pick up takeout meals, taking a pet to a veterinary clinic or going to a laundry.

Phillips said that this was not a shut-in order but “the next step our health management protocols provide.”

He said the purpose was to have nonessential business cease in Guilford County.

Vaughan said at the press conference, “What we are doing is acting before the crisis hits.”

She said that the purpose of proclamation was to ask people to stay at home and added, “This is not a police state.”

She said, “People are free to travel to essential services.”

Wagoner said, “I want to reiterate what you can do. You are still going to be able to get your basic human needs met.”

He added that you can support your friends and family and said that this is not a “lock down.”

Phillips said, “We are urging residents to limit travel.”

Phillips thanked Greensboro and High Point for joining forces to work together and said, “The collaboration that we have exhibited in Guilford County has been remarkable.”

People with questions are asked to email them to stayhome@guilfordcountync.gov or call 336-641-7527.