The government’s mantra for dealing with COVID-19 is follow the science, data, facts and the directions of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In the beginning there wasn’t much data since COVID-19 was caused by a new virus, but now there is a wealth of data, some of which is being ignored – as in the case of cleaning and disinfecting everything that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 may have touched.

Courthouses and other public buildings across the state are being closed because someone who was in the building tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday, Oct. 19, the Greensboro Central Library was closed for the day to be cleaned because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday Oct. 16, Greensboro city hall was closed for the day to be cleaned because a contract worker had tested positive for COVID-19.

The buildings were closed because they had to be deep cleaned to prevent anyone from contracting COVID-19 from a surface touched by someone who had tested positive. But the CDC webpage titled “Cleaning and Disinfecting for Community Facilities” states, “Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to persons from surfaces contaminated with the virus has not been documented.”

The CDC covers the entire United States and in the US over 8.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of those 8.5 million cases not a single health official in the country has been able to document one case where a person contracted COVID-19 from touching a surface.

Closing city hall is no small feat. The offices located in city hall include Bill Payments/Collections, Budget and Evaluation, City Clerk’s Office, City Manager’s Office, Development Services, Economic Development and Small Business Office, Engineering and Inspections, Financial and Administrative Services, Greensboro Television Network, Human Rights, Human Resources/Employment Office, Information Technology, City Contact Center, Legal Department, Mayor and City Council Offices, Neighborhood Development, Parking Enforcement, Planning and Police Administration.

So if the science is being followed, why is the city spending thousands of dollars closing down buildings and disinfecting every surface since according to the CDC that is not how COVID-19 is spread?

It is not following science, data and facts to spend untold time and effort doing something because it makes people feel better.