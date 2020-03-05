It seems most people, and more particularly most people in the media, don’t care much about the North Carolina auditor’s race.

In the Republican primary for North Carolina auditor, one candidate was an attorney with 12 years experience working in the state auditor’s office. There isn’t much information available about the other candidate. But he has a troubling arrest record and, in 2019, served six months probation for stalking before the charge was dismissed. He had been arrested for stalking previously, as well as for simple assault, resisting a public officer, disorderly conduct and communicating threats. All the charges were misdemeanors and all were dismissed.

Guess who won?

Anthony Wayne Street, who piled up all of those charges.

The Rhino Times and the News & Observer reported the charges against Street, which seemed like information that would be valuable to voters before they went to the polls. But according to a Google search, the vast majority of the media ignored the fact that a candidate for statewide office had been arrested numerous times for a variety of offenses.

Street won the Republican nomination with 377,336 votes for 56.1 percent over Tim Hoegemeyer. who had 294,368 votes for 43.8 percent. So the election wasn’t close.

Hoegemeyer was the candidate with a law degree and 12 years of experience in the state auditor’s office.

Information about Street is hard to find. He reportedly has a college degree in something and a master’s in public administration from Pembroke University.

But information that is usually available for candidates, like what he does for a living, is nebulous.

Street also has a number of fishing violations and is due in court on March 20 on another fishing violation charge. This time he will be in court as the Republican nominee for state auditor.

Fortunately for the state, North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood won the Democratic nomination, so there will be one person on the ballot in November who knows something about how to run the state auditor’s office.