The National Education Association and the state chapter the North Carolina Association of Educators have a huge disagreement about the status of education funding in North Carolina.

The NEA found that North Carolina was number one in the Southeast and number seven in the nation in increased public education funding in 2019-2020.

The NEA also reported that North Carolina was number one in the Southeast in the increase of funding per pupil and number six in the nation.

NCAE members have argued that while overall funding may have shown an increase per pupil funding was down.

The Republican-led North Carolina legislature had increased teacher salaries every year since 2011, until the 2019-2020 fiscal year when Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the budget that included a teacher pay increase. Cooper said he was vetoing the budget because it didn’t expand Medicaid and the teacher salary increase wasn’t high enough. But as the result of not passing a budget teachers, unlike other state employees who received raises through mini-budget bills, didn’t get a raise at all.

Republicans maintained that Cooper’s real issue was Medicaid expansion and Cooper’s statements that the Medicaid issue had to be settled first before negotiations on the rest of the budget could take place seemed to support that stance. Cooper said that he wasn’t holding up budget negotiations because of Medicaid, at the same time saying that the Medicaid issue had to be settled first.

The mainstream media allows Democrats to make nonsensical statements like that without requiring an explanation.

The NEA also reported that in 2018-2019 the increase in instructional staff salaries was number one in the Southeast and the increase in teacher salaries was number one in the Southeast and number three in the country.

Since 2011, when the Republicans took control of the state legislature, education funding in North Carolina has increased by $1,748 per student. The total K-12 education budget has increased from $7.6 billion in 2011 to 9.8 billion in 2019.