Here comes the judge! Or, rather, here come the judges!

Seven NC Supreme Court judges to be exact.

As part of that body’s bicentennial celebration, the NC Supreme Court is going on the road to hold court – and that tour includes two sessions this month at the Old Guilford County Court House in downtown Greensboro, in the room where the Guilford County commissioners usually meet.

The stop in Greensboro, on Monday, Nov. 18, will be followed by stops in Hillsborough and Smithfield – on, Tuesday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 22 respectively.

In Greensboro, the first case will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, followed by a 30-minute break. The second case will begin at 11 a.m.

Guilford County Clerk to the Board Robin Keller said this week that the county is very excited to host the prominent visitors. She added that there will be high security at the event. For instance, members of the press who wish to attend, she said, must provide their driver’s license number to the county for a background check.

Keller added that no one will be admitted once a court session starts and, also, she said, no one will be allowed to leave while court is in session. (The Rhino Times is not sure that last rule is legally enforceable, but, really, it’s Supreme Court justices so the law is basically what they say it is.)

Also, Keller said, photographs will not be allowed while the court is in session.

Under state law, the NC Supreme Court can only meet in two cities outside of Raleigh — Edenton and Morganton. However, in honor of the court’s ongoing 200th birthday party, the NC General Assembly granted the Supreme Court’s request to allow the justices to convene in other cities.

NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will preside over oral arguments. She’ll be joined by the court’s other six justices. Many area attorneys, judges and other members of the local legal community are also expected to attend.