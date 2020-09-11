Over 23 acres along West Cone Boulevard is coming up for rezoning at the Monday, Sept. 21 meeting of the Greensboro Zoning Commission.

The land owned by the Koury Corporation is on the south side of Cone Boulevard generally between Cleburne Street and Lafayette Avenue adjacent to the Kirkwood neighborhood and is currently vacant. Or vacant except for some mountain bike trails that have been used for years.

The land, officially 1414, 1509, 1511 and 1515 W. Cone Blvd and 2111, 2113, 2115 and 2117 Cleburne St., is currently zoned Residential Single Family- 3 (R-3) and Residential Single Family-5 (R-5) and the rezoning request is for Conditional District-Residential Multi-Family-26 (CD-RM-26).

RM-26 allows 26 dwelling units per acre and would allow nearly 600 units to be built on the site, but there is a creek that runs across the property and the southern portion next to Kirkwood is a steep slope that would make anything close to 600 units impossible.

Mike Fox of Tuggle Duggins, who is representing Koury, said that conditions were usually added after meeting with the neighbors and hearing their concerns.

He said that the entrances and exits would be on Cone Boulevard. He also said that the development would have “substantial buffering” from the adjacent single-family neighborhoods and the plan called for the buildings to be pushed out toward Cone and away from the neighbors.

Fox said that in this case the steep slope at the back of the property worked to their advantage, creating a natural buffer with many of the existing homes considerably higher than the land being developed.

Fox said that they had already had a “small neighborhood group meeting” and that the letters had gone out for a full neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15 via Zoom. Fox said that they would do their best to accommodate neighbors who were not in the 600-foot notification area and that people could contact him at MFox@tuggleduggins.com if interested in participating.

Fox said that the plan was to make this “one of the highest end communities in Greensboro.”