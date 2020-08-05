“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
The famous quote from Ronald Reagan appears once again to be accurate in the Hamburger Square portion of South Elm Street just north of the McGee Street intersection, where the city has placed a row of jersey barriers.
At the urging of the City Council, the city said that restaurants would be able to use portions of the public right-of-way for additional seating during the coronavirus restrictions, as long as it could be done safely and didn’t block the flow of vehicles or pedestrians.
The current Phase 2 restrictions limit restaurants to 50 percent of their official occupancy, plus tables have to be at least six feet apart, which often results in lowering the actual number to well less than 50 percent. The additional outdoor seating is supposed to help restaurants, which were closed for in-person dining during Phase 1, get closer to that 50 percent maximum.
Natty Greene’s, Gray’s Tavern and the Green Bean requested that permission, which since the government is involved requires filling out a stack of forms and getting approval from police, fire, building inspections and field operations. It’s no small feat.
They were granted permission by the city to place tables and chairs on the sidewalk in front of their businesses and in a portion of the street normally reserved for parking.
But to do so, the city in its wisdom decided to line the area with concrete jersey barriers. A concrete jersey barrier is just about as ugly as anything man has devised, but what is even uglier is a damaged concrete jersey barrier with rusty rebar sticking out of broken concrete. The city used some of those also.
Fortunately, most of the plywood and particleboard covering windows and doors in the downtown area have been removed and the downtown is starting to look like the downtown again. Placing a row of jersey barriers on one of the main streets of Greensboro doesn’t help the city look like it’s getting back to normal.
The Greensboro City Council spends a lot of time talking about ways to make the downtown area more attractive and appealing. In all of those discussions, it’s safe to say that not one councilmember has ever said what the city needed to make the downtown look better are more jersey barriers sitting out in the street.
Certainly, some method of delineating the area without using jersey barriers could be devised and would be devised if someone on the City Council took an interest.
Maybe if the brilliant decision makers for downtown would have the Jersey barriers painted “YELLOW” it would bring people to the area. And why not put flashing “YELLOW” lights all over the city streets. And why not require everyone coming downtown to wear “YELLOW” clothing. ALWAYS and EVERY TIME when approaching the downtown city streets.
Would anyone really want to sit and eat a meal at those tables? Right next to the barrier and street traffic?
Absolutely Not! Those Jersey barriers are really demeaning to our City. They have to go This is not chop town.
Some people will find fault with anything. At least the city and the businesses are trying to make the best of a very difficult situation.
…and with the homeless coming up to bother you the whole time. no thanks.
If this enables the downtown city restaurants to stay open and provide jobs to employees and a place to eat for our community…I will sit by the barrier. I am from Chicago, where al fresco dining is embraced as soon as weather breaks and we would happily sit out there with city buses and taxis flying by.
How about covering the jersey barriers in MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN slogans? No blocking traffic for local ARTISTS to paint ridiculous graffiti on the streets, no interfering with local hooligans who caused the plywood and such to be put up in the first place, just pretty red, white, and blue slogans.
Right! I am the King of Greensboro, and I have come to help. Why all this paperwork just to sit outside? I can bring my own lawn chair and sit anywhere along the sidewalk. Permit? Just paperwork to justify these phoney-baloney govt jobs. And at what cost to the taxpayer are these concrete/rabar barriers, lifted and move by expensive machines? More work for the City. One reason why there is always a “shorfall” of funds available. No matter what Natty Greene’s or any other merchant does, I am not coming into the city for anything unless I have to, and I am packing.
Speaking of the City, it extends a good distance in all directions from the intersection of Elm & Market, not just the few blocks surrounding. How about us, hm?
Coop d’nunca
The correct way to make the downtown area more appealing is to block cars and bikes from using Elm Street starting at Market Street and ending at Hamburger Square. A true pedestrian area. It would be a great solution to a prettier downtown. It might deter the thugs also if they cannot have access to a quick get-away