NC Gov. Roy Cooper extended virus precautions across the state this week and sent notice to 36 counties – including Guilford County – that they need to take stronger local action against the spread of COVID-19.
Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Jeff Phillips gave his reaction to the governor’s actions and statements in a Thursday, Oct. 22 press release.
For one thing, Phillips didn’t appreciate the call for more punitive measures against local businesses.
“Guilford County has had success in gaining community compliance by taking an educational approach rather than a punitive approach,” the statement reads.
A letter went out on Tuesday, Oct. 20, through the NC Department of Health and Human Services, to the three largest counties and 33 other counties where COVID-19 is at high levels. That letter asked those communities to take stronger actions against COVID-19, such as imposing fines on businesses that don’t enforce the state’s mask requirements and doing other things like lowering the limits on the number of people who can get together in one place and putting stricter limits on bars and other places that sell alcohol.
“Please know that while the County is cognizant of the Governor’s new request of local governments,” Phillips stated, “I am quite perplexed as to the recommendations. As many are aware, at the early onset of the pandemic many local jurisdictions, including Guilford County, chose to take various immediate and temporary actions through the issuances of Local Emergency Declarations and Stay at Home Orders. At that time, we closely watched for further developments as additional information became available; taking into account guidance from our local healthcare providers as well as the CDC [Centers for Disease Prevention and Control] on the federal level.”
The Republican-majority Guilford County Board of Commissioners did go along with a “lockdown” early in the pandemic, but the truth is they were somewhat reluctant to do so and the board was under a good deal of pressure from the City of Greensboro and the State of North Carolina to make the move. Even after voting to implement the suggested changes, some county commissioners openly questioned the need to take what some saw as drastic actions in response to the disease threat.
Phillips stated that those moves early on left citizens more confused than anything.
“During the initial siloed approach of the local States of Emergency,” Phillips stated, “which is typically designed for local disasters such as ice storms or tornadoes, we saw extensive confusion and frustration amongst citizens and across the state due to the many inconsistencies between various jurisdictions within our region along with the significantly negative economic and social impacts that were quickly revealed.”
Phillips pointed out in the statement that Guilford County is “a centralized community” in North Carolina and noted that many residents and visitors travel in and out of the county – as well as through the various towns and cities in it – to conduct business, to shop, to attend school, or do a number of other things.
“A renewed localized approach would, in my view, be detrimental on many levels and would have little, if any, real impact on a community such as ours,” Phillips stated.
He also stated that there’s no “perfect solution” for any public health crisis and added that Guilford County government continues to keep the public informed of the best ways in which the residents and businesses can battle the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have always prioritized informing and educating our citizens since the outset of the pandemic and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” Phillips said. “While I would adamantly oppose the state moving to tighter restrictions on our citizens and our businesses, the fact of the matter is that the State currently has the power and tools to do so if the Governor chooses under his current declaration.”
First off, thank you for not posting another picture of Gov. Cooper. I always feel sick to my stomach every time I look at him and his smug grin.
You do not quarantine and restrict healthy and not-at-risk people. You let them live and work as normal, while making it easier for those at risk to restrict their movements, and better protect themselves against a potential health risk.
This is nothing more than another partisan hack doubling down on his tyrannical efforts to try and sway the election. I hope and pray with every fiber of my being that this poor excuse of a governor is replaced by the voters in two weeks.
These lockdowns cannot ever happen again.
Meanwhile, at various locations, some of the Greensboro City Councilmembers squealed in exuberance at the opportunity to get citizens to turn in and punish other citizens. This, of course, was after making sure there was wording in place which would exempt panhandlers from facing financial punishment for not wearing a mask.
(I apologize for my facetiousness.)
You and your fellow republican commissions can start by wearing a freaking mask. Also took 8 months for the county to come up with 16 pages of lip service to address covid in its own work place that finally included requirement for MASKS. And now you act like you are surprised for being called out because like Trump you are doing such a beautiful job… Please.
Jeff Phillips is on the mark. There is no perfect solution to Covid-19.
Politicians with inflated egos hide behind the science, as interpreted by them.
Perhaps they should evaluate the science before offering abortion on demand!
Figures don’t lie but liars can figure. Revisit the Covid-19 figures after the election, then you’ll see the clear agenda of Ol’ Roy
Our govt has no right to rule by decree, except my martial law. They are drunk with power, and will do their best to control business, and our citizens.
Dump the DipStick.
The lockdowns in The mask have nothing to do with Wuhan virus.
This is the Democrats way of soiling the election coming up. To put forth Draconian authoritarian moves.
This is about bringing the citizens to heal.
Sweden didn’t do any lockdowns and they achieved her immunity.
Roy Cooper is a member of the deep state apparently.
This is only playing out in Democrat controlled cities and states.
I agree with Mr Phillips. I guess now Cooper wants restrictions on local businesses since the High Point Furniture Market is done. Why were they allowed to open with thousands of people from all over the country coming in to our counties? Thousands of people would have attended the market even though it was a little longer this year and they stated precautions were taken.
It didn’t matter then, why now?
And this is why we prefer voices of reason like that of Jeff Phillips versus the authoritarian Cooper who wants to lock everyone up at home until no one is sick ever again. There is no value given to how many new cases of COVID are people without symptoms, or if the increase is due to increased testing, whether there is an increase in those hospitalized, or if there is an increase in deaths. Regardless, shutting down the state and country for one or two years makes no sense, while taking practical steps to protect oneself and others while going about life does. I appreciate the approach of the County Commissioners to this virus and the reasonable steps they’ve taken, and the courtesy of the people of Guilford County towards each other in the last several months.