The Greensboro Police Department on Wednesday, Aug. 26 released the police body worn camera videos of the incident on Meadowview Road on Aug. 18 where Theotis Kindell was shot.
A compilation of the body worn camera videos of the three officers involved in the pursuit can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PR9LRjR3rZc&feature=youtu.be
All six videos of officers involved in the incident can be viewed here:
Video 1: https://youtu.be/8HRtjQhlUbY
Video 2: https://youtu.be/4lSouY1GVEM
Video 3: https://youtu.be/nBbUWm38ufM
Video 4: https://youtu.be/XHGYOkkCTbk
Video 5: https://youtu.be/Xn4jM1O_uzk
Video 6: https://youtu.be/-TrY7h0WyOs
The video footage begins with the Greensboro police officers stopping a vehicle on Meadowview Road. Before the officers exit their vehicle, Kindell jumps out of the car that was stopped and runs. The officers pursue Kindell but say they lose sight of him.
Officers do have their guns drawn and shout that the suspect has a gun. You can hear the gun shot on the video and officers shouting that the suspect must have shot himself.
When the officers find Kindell with guns drawn they order him to show his hands and turn over on his stomach. When they get to him they see that he has been shot and one officer says, “Did you shoot yourself?” You can hear Kindell say, “Yes.”
The officers then render first aid until Emergency Medical Service arrives. One handgun was found near Kindell and a second handgun was found in the bag he was carrying along with drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Kindell was hospitalized for the self-inflicted gunshot wound and has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, drug trafficking, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the news release, additional charges are pending.
The Greensboro Police Department does not have the authority to release police body worn camera footage to the public. A North Carolina Superior Court judge approved the release.
Greensboro Police Chief Brian James in the introduction to the video says, “Due to unsubstantiated claims being made that officers shot an unarmed man on Aug. 18 of this year, the Greensboro Police Department petitioned for the release of the body worn camera video related to that incident.”
James adds, “I will say up front, no officer fired a weapon.”
The liberal anarchists must be asleep at the switch. According to standing orders from their Lords and Masters they were supposed to be on the street rioting within minutes of the report of a black man shot by police regardless of knowing th whole story.
It won’t be good enough for people to see it with their own eyes…pushing the narrative and agenda is all that matters to the unhinged left. People are still shouting “hands up, don’t shoot.” That never happend and the Obama DOJ proved it never happened but that doesn’t stop the narrative…
I seem to remember “hands up don’t shoot”.Which turned out to be a LIE.The Dems have a habit of running with a lie as the try to get all to believe it.They have a habit of lying and then swear that it’s the truth. Other instances are Harry Ried life Nevada told a lie about MIT Romney not paying taxes for 10 Years,the public believed it and ran with it .It helped defeat Romny at the time ,when asked about the lie Harry responded,”it worked didn’t it. This is Democratic lying and convincing you to believe it’s done stangely enough a lot will believe it.
Always a good thing to get out in front of possible backlash by people that have a knee jerk solution to all things. And Kindell , a known drug dealer, was lying up front on FB that the police shot him. Imagine a bad guy lying!! Can that be true??
Thank you to the GPD for all that you do. I will always have your six.
The truth shall set you free!
Do you think that the local fish wrap will get the truth out? I doubt it as it goes against their agenda and the rest of the left wing terrorists destroying our country. Where is BLM now? Will they accept the truth or simply say this was highly edited film possibly made after the act. Give me a break. Wake up America, we are losing our country to this bunch of socialists/communists.
I agree whole heartedly with all the above. I support the GPD and say defunding is a travesty. Shame on anyone who proposes defunding our fine police officers!