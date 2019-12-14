Lt. Stacy Morton is no longer employed by the Greensboro Police Department.

Ronald Glenn, the Greensboro Police Department public information officer, stated Friday, “He was separated from the department effective yesterday.”

Morton was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 1, to investigate an unexplained personnel matter.

But, during the NC A&T State University homecoming, Morton appeared to be a member of Israel United in Christ, which is part of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement that the Southern Poverty Law Center has identified as a black nationalist hate group that is anti-Semitic and anti-police.

Morton could be seen in a video available on social media sitting behind several Israel United in Christ members who are using microphones to preach to the people passing by.

One of those speakers repeatedly said that African-Americans are God’s chosen people. The speaker said that Jews are worshippers of the devil and called Jewish synagogues “synagogues of Satan.”

It was after this video became a matter of much public discussion that Morton was placed on administrative leave.

The Black Hebrew Israelite movement is the same group that the shooters in Jersey City had expressed interest in. The two shooters killed three people inside a kosher grocery store before being killed by police. Law enforcement reportedly has not established a formal link between the shooters and the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, but some sects in that movement express extreme anti-Semitic beliefs.

That shooting in Jersey City in which a police officer was also killed is now being investigated as domestic terrorism

Morton, who is 46, had been with the Greensboro Police Department since March 2000 and was terminated in 2004 after he was accused of hitting a man under arrest, but he appealed that termination to the city manager, was reinstated and demoted.

Morton was a lieutenant in the vice and narcotics division and his salary was $81,000.