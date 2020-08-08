North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper continues his mantra that his decisions on closing down the state’s economy and keeping it closed are based on “the science, the data and the facts.”

So when his top scientist, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen, at a press conference, doesn’t have all the data, it raises questions.

Cohen and Cooper said that the data didn’t indicate enough improvement in the COVID-19 numbers to move the state into Phase 3, which according to Cooper’s reopening plan was supposed to happen on June 26. Now, Cooper has delayed that next step in the reopening of the economy until at least Sept. 11.

But Cohen in her presentation announced that because of a “reporting omission from a few labs,” she didn’t have the data for the past three days, which were Monday, Aug. 3 through Wednesday, Aug. 5.

That data has now been released and it shows for those three days the number of new COVID-19 cases continued its downward trend.

If those three days had been on the chart, the continued drop in the number of new cases would have been more pronounced.

On the last day on the chart Cohen presented at the press conference, Sunday, Aug. 1, the number of new COVID-19 cases was 1,341. The recently released NCDHHS data shows 1,313 positive cases for Monday, Aug. 3, for Tuesday, Aug. 4 there were 1,649 positive cases and there were 1,127 positive cases for Wednesday, Aug. 5.

All of these indicate a significant drop in the number of new positive cases from July 18, when there were 2,481 new positive cases reported.

So if Cohen had presented all the data, the chart would have shown a downward trend that continued for three more days and the yellow line that indicates the seven-day average would have continued down.

By erasing three days of the chart, due to a “reporting omission,” the chart looked a little worse than the data indicated.

For those who believe in coincidences, this was a very convenient coincidence for Cooper and Cohen.