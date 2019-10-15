The Greensboro City Council plans to approve a $500,000 contract to implement a Cure Violence program in two neighborhoods at the Tuesday, Oct. 15 meeting.

It appears the City Council intends to go forward with the same program that was formulated in secret meetings with Guilford County Commissioners, but the Guilford County Board of Commissioners declined to allocate $250,000 for the program and the current plan is for Greensboro to fund the entire program.

That plan calls for the program to cover two designated areas in East Greensboro, but not all of East Greensboro where the majority of the murders in Greensboro occur, much less all of Greensboro.

Councilmember Justin Outling who said last week he intends to support the program asked, “What does success look like and what is the metric of success for this or any other program?”

In other cities Cure Violence has claimed success when the homicide rate in the designated areas Cure Violence covered were lower even when the overall homicide rate in the city increased.

Will the City Council consider Cure Violence successful if the homicide rate in the designated areas is lower, but the homicide rate in the city rises?

Outling also questioned the fairness of a program that was designed to target violent crime in some but not all the neighborhoods that are experiencing an increase in violent crime. He said he had not been invited to the secret in depth discussions on the Cure Violence program that four city councilmembers had with four Guilford County commissioners and noted that how to measure the success of the program may have been discussed.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said according to the reports she had read, for the Cure Violence program one measure of success was that, “the problem solving techniques in those neighborhoods change.”

As far as reducing the overall murder rate in a city, Vaughan said, “If Cure Violence hadn’t been in place is it possible that the murder rate would have been higher?”