The Greensboro City Council created a brand new department last year – the Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs.

In September, Ryan Deal was hired as the chief creative economy officer to head the department.

And now the work of getting the new department up and running is underway, which means hiring employees, selecting a logo for the Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs and finding musical acts for Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP). It is being called an office rather than a department by the city, but Deal reports to the city manager’s office, not to a department director.

The job that is currently being advertised is for “Creative Greensboro Program Director, Partners in Community Arts Education.” It’s a full-time job and pays between $43,000 and $49,000 a year. The job description is lengthy but the job includes being “an advocate of the creative community and steward of the City’s effort to provide resources and support to community-based arts education experiences…”

The program director will also be responsible for the Cultural Arts Center, “event coordination, budget management, marketing and staff/volunteer oversight.”

The Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs is also holding a contest to pick a new logo. Designs for the logo for “Creative Greensboro” must be submitted by Monday, Feb. 24 and the winner will be announced on Friday, March 7.

All finalists in the contest will receive $100 and the winner will receive an additional $1,000. For more information about the logo contest, call 336-373-7817.

Finally, the Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs is looking for musical acts for the 2020 MUSEP series. The deadline to respond is Monday, Feb. 24.

MUSEP is not new. It celebrated its 40th season in 2019 and has been run by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department.

So while MUSEP isn’t new, it is under new management.