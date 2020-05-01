North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper moved the goal posts for reopening the state’s economy, again, at his press conference on Thursday, April 30.

Cooper said that in order to start reopening the state’s economy, “We need working North Carolinians to trust that they will feel safe as we move forward.”

Cooper said, “In order for people to be with us there has to be trust and knowledge that they can feel safe when they work and shop and eat out.”

When Cooper ordered the shutdown of the state’s economy with the stay-at-home order that went into effect on March 30, the reason given was that the hospitals and the healthcare system in the state could be overwhelmed by a spike in COVID-19 cases. The stated goal of the stay-at-home order was to flatten the curve and avoid that spike.

On April 30, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Dr. Mandy Cohen said, “We have flattened the curve.”

It would appear that with the curve flattened that the state would be ready to start reopening.

But before the stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 29, Cooper said that trends, testing and tracing would have to meet certain metrics before the state could begin reopening for business. Flattening the curve was no longer enough to begin reopening the state and he extended the stay-at-home order to May 8.

This latest revelation from Cooper that people have to “feel safe” in order to begin the process of reopening the state is not based on science, facts or metrics. It is a completely subjective standard. Some people don’t “feel safe” with the stay-at-home order in place and certainly won’t feel safe after the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Is the entire state going to be mandated to stay at home because some North Carolinians don’t feel safe?

Who is going to determine that enough North Carolinians “feel safe” to begin lifting the restrictions that have crippled the economy and put hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians out of work?