Yeah, you have Americans out of work, probably cold because they can’t afford heat, starving because they can’t afford food all so Trump could build a wall that Mexico was supposed to be paying for that keeps out the people that Trump hires for his businesses, golf courses, Mar-a-Largo. So he wants to starve the American people so he can build a wall to keep out the people that he hires and stay after the job is over. That does not make any sense. Trump is attacking the American people. I don’t understand it. But yet the Russians get everything they ask for and now the Americans probably can’t afford heat, probably can’t afford food or gas, it doesn’t matter. Trump is so un-American I can’t believe he was elected president because he has always treated other Americans like dirt; not paying them, using them suing them when they want the money that he owes them.

% % %

Hello. I’m calling in about the Silent Sam statue that’s been removed from UNC Chapel Hill. I would like to basically direct this comment to Thom Tillis, Mark Walker and Senator Burr. We need to pull all funding for that university and not give them another dime of our taxpayer money. If they’re going to take away our statue that has been there forever and a day then we need to pull the funding for that university. Just because one person just can’t deal with Silent Sam standing there as he has been for years and years and years that’s offended…too bad. I think that it’s a shame that these statues are being taken down because people are all of a sudden offended. I do not think that that we the taxpayers should have to spend our taxpayer money for these universities because they’re not teaching these children anything. These radical teachers are just basically ruining these kids. Not only that, I think that it’s time that fair is fair and right is right and if UNC Chapel Hill wants to take down that statue of Silent Sam I think it’s time that you, the senators and people that represent North Carolina need to get behind something and deal with this statue situation and do it now. We need to pull the funding of that university now. We mean it. The people of North Carolina are upset about this and we don’t think it’s right. It’s time somebody stood up and did the right thing for these statues that have been there for a long, long time. It’s time that Mark Walker, Thom Tillis and Senator Burr do something. Thank you.

% % %

Why doesn’t the City of Greensboro or the taxi director do something about these taxi want to be drivers all over Greensboro? All they have to do is look on Craigslist and they could bust every one of them people on their offering rides. They have personal license plates on the cars with no taxi or commercial insurance. This is a violation of state and federal law. Why isn’t something done about it? Now, we have Uber drivers and Lyft drivers accepting cash money without their app, accepting cash money for payments, which is also illegal. These people are not bona fide taxi drivers, and they should not be able to be allowed to practice as one. Why isn’t something done about it? Do we have a taxi director or don’t we? All they have to do is go on Craigslist, set them up and bust them. They are breaking the law something needs to be done about it. The people that are legitimately in the business, struggling trying to make it don’t have a chance. Can I open a Walmart in my house? No because I’m not zoned for it. The same thing with the taxi business. Thank you.

Editor’s Note: Ride share companies such as Uber and Lyft are regulated by state law. You should take your complaints to the state legislature.

% % %

There’s no such thing as toxic masculinity. And there’s no such thing as toxic feminism but there is such thing as bad behavior pure and simple. Think I’ll grow a beard.

% % %

Hi, I’m calling to see if I was hallucinating this morning. I thought I heard on the morning news that the Greensboro city workers do not want to receive pay increases due to their work ethic but they want to receive pay raises due to their longevity if that’s the case…this is crazy. Thank you.

% % %

Hi, I’m calling with my humble opinion of that rag called Triad City Beat. I’m sorry Triad City Beat…what a bunch of neurotic snowflakes. My gosh, if I have to hear any more whining from them. I wish they’d print more solutions than crybaby whining. Thanks.

% % %

Hello, I’m calling in about Nancy Pelosi stating that she didn’t want the president there at the House of Representatives. I’d like to tell her that the House of Representatives is the people’s house not her house. So she doesn’t have the right to tell Trump not to go there. That is the people’s house. It has nothing to do with her. It’s the people’s house. So she needs to pull back on that and also, I’d like to tell the people that that were at the Horse Pen Creek meeting with the City Council, you were wasting your breath because they already made that deal because they are getting kickbacks for that and I feel sorry for those people. What they need to do is get a lawyer to represent them because the city council people are probably getting a kickback from that apartment complex going up there. And I would say that y’all need to get together and form a committee, get you an attorney and fight the City Council on that because it’s not right and they had already done made their minds up before that meeting ever started. I can just about guarantee that those people are getting a kick back up there on the City Council. Thank you.

% % %

Just miss you so much in paper form. You’re just not the same on the computer. Thank you.

% % %

January 21, 2019, News & Record headline: Better With Age depicts why I a 67-year resident and native of Greensboro moved. Even out of the county. Guilford County and Greensboro are quickly becoming a, low-income, affordable housing, beggars on every street corner, little Detroit. The decline is obvious, sad and pitiful. City and county leadership of late have diligently worked to encourage and enhance the rapid decline. I paid property taxes. I moved to escape the decline. My friends are moving away too. To the City Council who was dedicated to serving the non-taxpayer, where is your tax base coming from once taxpaying residents have moved from Greensboro and even Guilford County. Today’s newspaper headline proves the decline of a once vibrant city. Wake up Greensboro. Your leadership is driving the city into the ground.