(WINSTON-SALEM, NC. February 13th, 2019) – Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors has been named a Gold Award winner by Cartus Broker Services for their outstanding performance during the past year. The award will be presented at the 2019 Cartus Broker Network Conference, held March 17-19 at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Cartus Corporationis a worldwide leader in employee relocation solutions.

The Gold Award is the second highest of three levels of Excellence Awards presented to principal brokers. Excellence Award recognition is based on performance results related to a wide range of metrics including customer service, cost management, and effective analysis and marketing of homes.

“We’re pleased to recognize Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors for their outstanding performance over the past year,” said Mike Brannan, Cartus Senior Vice President, Broker Services. “Because of their expertise and dedication, our clients, their transferring employees, and the members of our Affinity organizations received excellent customer service and outstanding results in achieving their real estate goals.”

“We’re honored to receive the Cartus Broker Network’s Gold Excellence Award,” said Beverly Godfrey, President & CEO, Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors. “This recognition places us in great company, with the best real estate brokers in our industry.”