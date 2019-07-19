Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors is pleased to announce the Outstanding Performance Award Winners for June. These agents took real estate sales to the next level. Their dedication and hard work have led to achieving outstanding performance. Award winners for June are: Soraya Pike, Ed Stafford, Linda Faircloth and MooMoo Councill from the High Point office. The Greensboro office winners are: Stacy Parent, Pamela Harper, Ron Alt, Stephanie Long, Kim Delahanty, Rhonda Turbyfill, Susan Caldwell, Carole Roberts, Jesse Washburn, and Judy Hutcherson.

Since 1997 Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors has been the premier provider of real estate services in Triad area markets with over 200 sales associates in 5 branches. CBTR provides complete real estate services, including residential and new home sales, commercial sales and leasing, relocation services, and career development.