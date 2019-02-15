Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors is pleased to announce the Outstanding Performance Award Winners forJanuary. These agents took real estate sales to the next level. Their dedication and hard work have led to achieving outstanding performance. Award winner for January is MooMoo Councill from the High Point office. The Greensboro office winners are: Jesse Washburn, Judy Hutcherson and Carole Roberts.

Since 1997 Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors has been the premier provider of real estate services in Triad area markets with over 200 sales associates in 5 branches. CBTR provides complete real estate services, including residential and new home sales, commercial sales and leasing, relocation services, and career development.

For More Information: Dave Hall, Marketing Director, 336-748-5308, dhall@cbtriad.com