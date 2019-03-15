Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors is pleased to announce the Outstanding Performance Award Winners forFebruary. These agents took real estate sales to the next level. Their dedication and hard work have led to achieving outstanding performance. Award winners for February are: MooMoo Councill, Linda Faircloth, Elizabeth Sheffield, Traci Hennessee and Elizabeth Spillman from the High Point office. The Greensboro office winners are: Stacy Parent, Stephanie Long, Carole Roberts and Rhonda Turbyfill.

Since 1997 Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors has been the premier provider of real estate services in Triad area markets with over 200 sales associates in 5 branches. CBTR provides complete real estate services, including residential and new home sales, commercial sales and leasing, relocation services, and career development.