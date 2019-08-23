Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors® announces multiple changes in their corporate structure. During his 22-year tenure with CB Triad, Steve Culler has had a variety of responsibilities in the company including Broker in Charge, Chief Financial Officer, de facto chief compliance officer, and backup Principal Broker, when needed. It is with warm sentiment, that they announce Steve’s preparation for retirement and so reducing his responsibilities by taking the role of Chief Compliance Officer.

Over the past year Steve has been dedicating his time to training Chris Harrington, who is making a lateral move and taking Steve’s place as Chief Financial Officer. Chris has been with the company for over 10 years.

As the real estate industry continues to evolve, CB Triad looks toward a fruitful future where strong leadership will continue to be a fundamental piece of its success. With this in mind, the chief officers were fortunate to have a wealth of talent in the company from which to draw for a candidate for Chief Operating Officer. CB Triad is happy to announce that, in addition to his current responsibilities as Broker in Charge of our High Point Office, Kevin Jay will become the new COO.

Since 1997 Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors has been the premier provider of real estate services in Triad area markets with over 200 sales associates in 5 branches. CBTR provides complete real estate services, including residential and new home sales, commercial sales and leasing, relocation services, and career development.