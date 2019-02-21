Coldwell Banker Triad, REALTORS® is proud to announce the 2018 Coldwell Banker International Awards. This program recognizes companies, offices, agents and teams who demonstrated outstanding achievement, integrity, commitment and innovation, and have been recognized by the national Coldwell Banker® brand. As part of one of the top and most recognized real estate brands in the country, Coldwell Banker Triad, REALTORS® is known for their high standards of professionalism and integrity. Having ranked as a top company, agent or team in the Coldwell Banker® network earns them a truly elite place in the industry.

The International Sterling Society Award is given to individual sales associates/representatives who produce a minimum of $120,000 in Closed Adjusted Total Commission Income or 18 total units. This criterion targets the top 25% of individuals worldwide. The 2018 recipients from the High Point office were: Carol Lowe, Elizabeth Sheffield, McCullough Woodward and Chris Wynne.

The International Diamond Society Award is given to individual sales associates/representatives who produce a minimum of $165,000 in Closed Adjusted Total Commission Income or 25 total units. This criterion targets the top 15% of individuals worldwide. The 2018 recipient from the Greensboro office was Rhonda Turbyfill.

The International President’s Circle award is given to individual sales associates/representatives who produce a minimum of $245,000 in Closed Adjusted Total Commission Income or 35 total units. This criterion targets the top 10% of individuals worldwide. The 2018 recipients from the Greensboro and High Point offices were: MooMoo Councill, Linda Faircloth, Amanda Farabow, Judy Hutcherson, Stephanie Long, Stacy Parent and Carole Roberts.

The Relocation award for Sent Outgoing Referrals went to Art Reenstra from the Greensboro office, and the award for Closed Outgoing Referrals went to Linda Faircloth of the High Point office.

The Individual Top Branch Office Producer Awards in the Greensboro office were awarded to: Carole Roberts for Closed Listing Units, Stephanie Long for Closed Buyer Side Units and Closed Total Units, and Stacy Parent for Closed Total Commission Income. In the High Point office: Linda Faircloth for Closed Listing Units, Amanda Farabow for Closed Buyer Side Units and Closed Total Units, and MooMoo Councill for Closed Total Commission Income.

The Company Top Producer Awards go to Linda Faircloth of the High Point office for Closed Listing Units, and to MooMoo Councill also of the High Point office for Closed Total Commission Income.

Since 1997 Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors has been the premier provider of real estate services in Triad area markets with over 160 Sales Associates in 5 branches. CBTR provides complete real estate services, including residential and new home sales, commercial sales and leasing, relocation services, and career development.

