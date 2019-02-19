On Wednesday, February 13, Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtors (CBTR) celebrated the achievements of the top producing brokers in its five Triad sales offices – Winston-Salem, Kernersville, High Point, Greensboro, and Burlington. Approximately two hundred attendees were treated to hors d’oeuvres and dinner prior to the “Blue to the 9’s” awards program at the Greensboro Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel.

Coldwell Banker Triad, Realtor’s CEO, Beverly Godfrey, presented awards in fifteen different categories that included both the company and sales offices, as well as team and individual categories. Not only were sales achievements recognized, but longevity with the company was also celebrated.

As a testament to CBTR’s excellent agent training programs and professional working atmosphere, 50 of the CBTR brokers and staff attending the event have been with the company for ten years or more; nine of whom have been there 30 or more years. It’s little wonder then, that CBTR has been named a Triad “Best Place to Work” for a number of years.

Although, sales successes made up the majority of the awards, there was also special recognition given to the person in each office who displayed the most consistent willingness to help others – the Chairman’s Service Award. Voted upon by their peers, this award has special meaning to its recipients. CBTR’s agents and staff are proud of the cooperative spirit of the individuals within their CBTR “family.” Cooperation rather than competitiveness is the norm. New agents are routinely mentored by experienced brokers enabling their success, and all agents have access to continuing education and technological training to further their knowledge and growth.

CBTR has been the Triad’s leader in real estate sales and services since 1997 when the company was formed from the merger of three of the Triad’s oldest and most well –respected firms. Its expertise now encompasses all aspects of real estate – residential, new home, and commercial sales, as well as relocation services and training and development.

Along with the surprise of the awards themselves, the excitement of the event was enhanced by the four drawings that were held for the over $2,000 in donated prizes. The evening’s 25 sponsors donated such things as gift baskets, dinner certificates, wine tastings, theatre tickets, even a night at the Embassy Suites.

Besides providing exceptional service to its customers, CBTR offices give back to the communities they serve. Programs are in place to assist veterans in dealing with the unique challenges of military families when it comes to buying and selling a home, or when transitioning from military life into a career in real estate sales.

Nationally, Coldwell Banker has a longstanding interest in animal welfare and sponsors a National Homes for Dogs Project. As part of this effort, the Kernersville office recently held a Pet Adoption event to find loving homes for some of the thousands of rescue animals in the Triad.

For more information on Coldwell Bank Triad, Realtors, visit them online at cbtriad.com.