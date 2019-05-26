Mr. William A. “Bill” Frank, 77, of Greensboro, died at his home (along with his beloved wife, Hughlene) in a tragic fire on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Bill’s memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, at Temple Emanuel, 713 N. Greene Street, Greensboro, with a reception following the 11:00 a.m.service for Hughlene at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Haywood Duke Room. A private burial will be held at Lutheran Chapel Church Cemetery in China Grove.

Bill was born October 1, 1941 in Greensboro, the son of Stanley Milton Frank and Dorothy Goss Frank. He is survived by his brother, Barry S. Frank, of Greensboro. Bill and his beloved wife, Hughlene Bostian Frank, would have celebrated their 50thwedding anniversary on June 21, 2019.

Bill attended Saint Andrews College and was a N.C. National Guard veteran. He was a member of Temple Emanuel. For most of his professional career, he worked with his father, Stanley, and his brother, Barry, and many treasured friends at their family-owned company, Carolina By-Products. Bill was the Vice President of Fleet Operations and Transportation. He was always interested in transportation of all sorts. In addition to his Carolina By-Products’ duties, he served several terms on the Board of the Greensboro Transit Authority and supported accessible transportation for the elderly and infirm.

Bill was President of The Stanley and Dorothy Frank Family Foundation and a member of the Greensboro Rotary Club with 21 years of perfect attendance. He was a Sustaining Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International and a major donor to Rotary’s Polio Plus program to eradicate polio worldwide. The Polio Plus program was especially important to Bill because he was afflicted with polio at age six and was a patient at Greensboro’s Polio Hospital for four months in 1948.

The family requests with gratitude that memorials in Bill’s name be made to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, 1311 S. Eugene Street, Greensboro, N.C. 27406.

Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Frank family.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.