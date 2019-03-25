Thurman Justin Brigman, 86, passed away at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer with his

family by his side. A funeral to celebrate his life will be at 2 PM, Thursday, March 28 at Hanes-Lineberry

N. Elm chapel followed by interment at Guilford Memorial Park with military honors. The family will

receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, March 27 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel.

Thurman was born in Alamance County to the late Elijah and Juanita Petty Brigman. After graduating

high school he enlisted in the US Army and proudly served from 1953 to 1958. For more than 44 years

he celebrated a wonderful marriage to Christine Martin Brigman until her death in 2000. It is

recollected that it was love at first sight (at least for him!) Thurman was a hard working meat cutter all

his life and was a familiar face in several supermarkets around Greensboro. Some would describe him

as young at heart and could be a friendly flirt when he liked you. He enjoyed all sports but particularly

enjoyed watching golf and was an avid bowler and enjoyed the comradery of the Triad Men’s and Adam

and Eve Leagues. Trips to Cherokee for some gambling and watching western movies were also favorite

past times. His friends and family will remember his great smile and his easy laugh.

Thurman is survived by his daughters, Dorna Brigman and Belinda Bosher both of Greensboro; son, Tim

Brigman of High Point, grandchildren, Ashley Brigman and Adam Burroughs; great grandchildren, Alexis

and Riley Lewis; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in

death by two brothers.

His family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for the gentle care they

provided Thurman and his family and also special friends, Bridget Norwood and Crystal Wright for their

love and support in Thurman’s final days.

Floral tributes are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of

Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27455. Online condolences may be offered at

www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com