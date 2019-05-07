Susan Paneen Sizemore Bean, 69, of Lexington, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be at 1 PM, Friday, May 10 at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Lexington, officiated by Reverend Brian Rummage. The family will receive friends following the service.

Susan was born in Guilford County to Lillie Jobe Sizemore and the late Carl Everett Sizemore and was a 1968 graduate of Southeast High School. As a child she was a member of Alamance Presbyterian Church and a current member of New Hope Presbyterian Church. Her faith and her family were the foundations of her life. She was always smiling and enjoyed gardening and crafts.

She is survived by her mother, Lillie Jobe Sizemore of Greensboro; daughter, Amy Leonard and husband John of Lexington and son Kenneth Bean and wife Teresa of Emerald Isle; brothers and their spouses, Allen and Judy Sizemore of Liberty; Tony and Betty Sizemore and Chris and Sharon Sizemore both of Greensboro ; granddaughters, Samantha, Kamryn and Hannah Leonard and Brittany Bean (Neil Brown) and great grandson, Landon Brown; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ronald Bean.

The family extends their gratitude for the care and compassion shown Susan and their family during her stay at Hinkle House in Lexington. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 or New Hope Presbyterian Church, 200 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington, NC 27292.

On line condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the family.