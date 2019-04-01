The Reverend Richard Bailey Jarrett passed on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born May 17, 1933 to the late Pauline Julia (Bailey) Jarrett and Larry Jarrett in Beckley, West Virginia. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and Marshall University and earned his Master’s Degree from Duke University Divinity School in 1958. He returned to WV to serve Durbin United Methodist Church and First UMC of Clarksburg. An ordained clergy in the Western NC of the UMC Conference, Reverend Jarrett served as Senior Pastor to the following UMCs: Oak Hill (Asheville), Moore’s Chapel (Charlotte), Concord, Sharon (Lewisville), First UMC (Liberty), Mt. Olivet (Kannapolis), Pleasant Garden, Madison, and First UMC (North Wilkesboro). As a student, he served Mineral Springs UMC and in retirement was an Associate Pastor at Grace UMC (Greensboro).

He enjoyed beekeeping, gardening, and woodworking while spending time in Yadkin County. He was an avid fan of Duke Blue Devils basketball and also enjoyed playing golf. Mostly, he cherished time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Lee (Palmer) Jarrett; daughters, Dr. Robin Beth Jarrett (J Wesley Norred) of Dallas, TX and in Greensboro Cindy Jarrett-Pulliam (Larry); grandchildren, Spencer Pulliam (Elizabeth) and Christian Pulliam; and great-granddaughter, Palmer Bailey Pulliam. Reverend Jarrett was preceded in death by son, Dru Richard Jarrett.

A service of Death and Resurrection will be at 2pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at West Market Street UMC, 302 W. Market St, Greensboro, NC 27401. The family will receive friends at the church in The Gathering Space beginning at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405; N.C. StateBeekeepers Association, PO Box 99 Hurdle Mills, NC 27541; Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27406; or Crisis Control Ministry, 200 10th St E, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

