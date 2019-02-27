GREENSBORO William “Bill” Henley Powers, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Pickens, SC to the late Nannie and Bennett Powers on August 13, 1927. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Starmount Presbyterian Church. A reception will be held immediately following the service in the church parlor, where the family will receive friends. He was predeceased by a son, Kevin Powers; his parents; a brother, R.J. Powers of Mandeville, LA; and his sister, Lois Durham of Pickens, SC. He is survived by his wife Betty Stafford Powers; son, Alan Powers and wife Rosa of Boone, NC, grandsons Dargan Powers of Florence, SC, and Aidan Powers of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Karen Nicely and husband Nate of Chapel Hill, NC, grandson Nolan Nicely and granddaughter Nora Nicely; and his brother Thomas Powers and his wife Lucy of Houston, TX. William, known to friends as “Bill,” graduated from Pickens High School and finished one year of college at the University of South Carolina before joining the US Navy. He completed a tour of duty that included time in San Diego, Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, and Guam. He finished as a fire control technician (FC3C). After an honorable discharge, he returned to USC and later graduated with a degree in electrical engineering and was subsequently employed by Western Electric Company in Burlington, NC, where he met and married his beloved wife, Betty Stafford. Together they were blessed with three children and four grandchildren. Bill’s various assignments with Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent took the family to many different places, including a return to Kwajalein. After retiring, he volunteered with SCORE and later with IESC, and performed two long-term assignments in India, Iran, and Kuwait. He was a loyal USC Gamecock fan and enjoyed attending home games in Columbia. In retirement, he and Betty enjoyed many years of travel throughout the US as well as many countries abroad, often with friends. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.

About Joann Zollo