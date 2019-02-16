Marilyn Cotten McMichael, 82, died on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC.

She was a career educator for over 34 years, devoting her life to teaching in Reidsville, NC and later in Guilford County, NC.

Marilyn was active with many civic organizations including the Greensboro Historical Museum Guild, the Greensboro Symphony Guild, the English Speaking Union, the Greensboro Lecture League, and the Rachel Caldwell Chapter of the DAR. She enjoyed music and travel. She loved to read and participated in many spirited book club discussions.

Marilyn could insightfully converse on any number of topics, including world affairs, politics, literature, history, religion, and life’s endless adventures. Throughout her teaching career, Marilyn mentored hundreds of knowledge thirsty students. Whenever she encountered former students, various friends or family, she routinely asked, “What are you reading?”

Marilyn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and a beloved friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McMichael and is survived by her son, Fred Cotten, her daughter, Karen C. Beam and husband, Nolan, and her grandson, Mac Beam. She is also survived by her much loved Tennessee nephews and cousins. Forever, she will be fondly remembered by those whose lives she touched.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church and the family will visit with friends following the service in the Virginia Gilmer room of the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 617 N Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401.