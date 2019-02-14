Floyd Alexander Bell, Jr. was born on April 17, 1938 in Rocky Mount, NC to Snowdie Lowe Bell and Floyd Alexander Bell. The day of his birth fell on Easter Sunday. His two older sisters nicknamed him Bunny, a name by which he was called throughout his life.

Bunny attended Rocky Mount public schools. At Rocky Mount Senior High School he was ranked fifth in his class, and was a three-sport letterman. As the starting left half-back for his high school football team, Bunny played in the 1955 Shrine Bowl, and the 1956 East-West Game, and was an Honorable Mention on the All American team.

Bunny earned a football scholarship to Duke University, where he started at left half-back. During his tenure there, the Blue Devils had great success, and played in the 1958 Orange Bowl against the University of Oklahoma. As a senior, Bunny was an honor student and Honorable Mention on the ACC Academic All American Team. He was a member Kappa Alpha.

After graduation, Bunny started a family and raised two daughters. He was an extremely devoted and fun Daddy. He sang and danced poorly with them, at home and in church. He taught them all kinds of games and sports skills. He helped with homework, and taught life lessons. He was present for all their activities. He showed an interest in their friends and cousins.

Bunny had a 25-year career with Burlington Industries. He ended his career there as comptroller of the furniture division. After the division was sold, he started his own successful insurance business.

Throughout his life, Bunny enjoyed spending many hours hunting (in the early days), and playing tennis- where he excelled and had countless friends. Bunny enjoyed frequent reunions with his high school, Duke, and Burlington buddies.

He spent his later years as a devoted grandfather to his six grandchildren. He was present for all the important moments in their lives, just as he had been for his daughters.

Bunny is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lucille Bell Holland and her husband Frank Holland of Whiteville, NC; his sister Lillian Bell Avent and her husband Mercer Avent of Rocky Mount, NC.

Bunny is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Yates Bell; his daughter, Catherine Bell Flannery and her husband, Michael M. Flannery of Greensboro and their three children: Patrick Flannery of Dublin, Ireland, Tommy Flannery of NY, NY, and Bonnie Flannery of NY,NY; his daughter Cynthia Bell Weigel and her husband Mark T. Weigel of Charlotte, NC and their three children: Claire Weigel, Matthew Weigel, and Drew Weigel, all of Charlotte, NC. In addition, he is survived by his niece, Sue Holland Sandidge and her husband, Edward D. Sandidge of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and their three children and families.

Bunny’s family invites you to a gathering in his honor at Piedmont Indoor Tennis, a place that was very important in his life. Please drop in from 2:00pm-4:00pm on Sunday, March 31 to raise a glass. The address is 21 Oak Branch Dr. in Greensboro. If you wish, please bring a used tennis racket to donate to the Greensboro Tennis Foundation.

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.