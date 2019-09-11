Mr. David C. Westmoreland, 68, of Greensboro, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Wake Forest Hospital in High Point, NC.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 12:00 p.m., at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm Street in Greensboro by Monsignor Anthony Marcaccio. Burial will follow at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro.

David was born April 5, 1951 in Greensboro, the son of J.C. and Jessie Campbell Westmoreland. He was the oldest of six children.

David was a member of Saint Pius X Catholic Church for over 50 years. He was a Charter Member of the Knights of Columbus Council #11101 which began over 20 years ago.

David and his wife, Cindy, were married 9/18/76, almost 43 years ago. David’s working career spanned over 40 years in the trucking industry, having worked at Signal Delivery, J.L. Rothrock, Epes Express and Conway Distribution Center. Most recently he was at North State Flexibles as a Material Handler.

David’s favorite part of his life now was spending time with his grandkids, or FaceTiming with his newest grandson, Parker. How he loved spending as much time with them as possible. He was also very very passionate about volunteering. Tuesday before he passed, he had gone to a breakfast hosted by Well-Spring Solutions. He then went to United Way of Greater High Point where he was helping pick up food for the organization’s CANpaign kick-off held on Wednesday. He was leaving to go pick up his grandkids when he suffered a massive heart attack – always in service to God and others, that was David.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, Chris, and his brother, Timothy and his sister Jo Ann Ballance.

Surviving are his wife, Cindy; children Brian Westmoreland (Kristie) of Plano, TX daughter, Kara Ostlund (Neil) of Wisconsin; and Jeremy Westmoreland (Ashley) of Burlington; sister, Jennifer Fulp Russell (Graham) of Greensboro; brothers, Joseph Westmoreland (Jackie) of Greensboro and Jeffrey Westmoreland (Cindy) of Greensboro; and in-laws Dawn Westmoreland and Gary Ballance of Greensboro, his “MeeMee” Leitner whom he has loved for more than 40 years. Also, his grandchildren, Payton and Brett Westmoreland of Plano, TX, Parker Ostlund of Wisconsin, and Emma and Chris Westmoreland of Burlington, NC. In addition to immediate family, he was blessed with many nieces and nephews across the country.

Friends will be received Thursday, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm Street in Greensboro, and following the service Friday at Cindy and David’s house.

Cindy and her family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the High Point Fire Department who worked on David for a long time, the EMS who also worked on David and to Wake Forest Baptist Health in High Point whose doctors and nurses worked on him for well over an hour, and to her “family” at United Way of Greater High Point and all her additional family and friends.

The family asks with gratitude that memorials in David’s name be made to the Chris Westmoreland Endowment Fund at P.O. Box 13588, Greensboro, NC 27415 or United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.